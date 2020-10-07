Silence Therapeutics (LON:SLN) Shares Gap Up to $414.00

Silence Therapeutics plc (LON:SLN) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $414.00, but opened at $449.00. Silence Therapeutics shares last traded at $419.00, with a volume of 5,015 shares traded.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 16th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 457.20 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 444.79. The stock has a market cap of $344.56 million and a P/E ratio of -14.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 9.82 and a quick ratio of 9.60.

Silence Therapeutics (LON:SLN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 14th. The company reported GBX (13.70) (($0.18)) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX (21.70) (($0.28)) by GBX 8 ($0.10). On average, analysts expect that Silence Therapeutics plc will post -18.3025871 earnings per share for the current year.

Silence Therapeutics Company Profile (LON:SLN)

Silence Therapeutics plc focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of novel RNA therapeutics. The company designs short interfering RNA (siRNA) molecules that trigger the RNAi pathway and mediate the degradation of specific target messenger RNAs. It is developing various candidates for the treatment of cancer, iron overload disorders, cardiovascular disease, alcohol use disorder, and other metabolic diseases.

