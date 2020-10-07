Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) PT Set at €39.00 by Barclays

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) has been given a €39.00 ($45.88) target price by analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.06% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Nord/LB set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Independent Research set a €39.00 ($45.88) price target on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. UBS Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €37.60 ($44.24) price target on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €42.57 ($50.09).

ETR:SHL opened at €37.48 ($44.09) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $37.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €38.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of €40.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.67. Siemens Healthineers has a 1-year low of €28.50 ($33.53) and a 1-year high of €47.27 ($55.61).

Siemens Healthineers AG develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, advanced therapies, and diagnostic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates in three operating segments: Imaging, Advanced Therapies, and Diagnostics. The Imaging segment provides diagnostic imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

