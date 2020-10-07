Siemens AG (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Siemens AG (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $76.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens in a report on Friday, August 7th. Vertical Research raised shares of Siemens from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Siemens in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Siemens in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Vertical Group raised shares of Siemens from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get Siemens alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS SIEGY traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.22. The stock had a trading volume of 172,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,386. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.92 and its 200-day moving average is $57.07. The company has a market cap of $117.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.37, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.22. Siemens has a 52 week low of $31.62 and a 52 week high of $71.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Siemens (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $14.85 billion for the quarter. Siemens had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 8.83%. As a group, analysts expect that Siemens will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Siemens

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates in the fields of electrification, automation, and digitalization worldwide. Its Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation. The company's Energy Management segment offers software, products, systems, solutions, and services for transmitting, distributing, and managing electrical power, as well as for providing intelligent power infrastructure.

Further Reading: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.