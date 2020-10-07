Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) Given a €120.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) has been given a €120.00 ($141.18) target price by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 15.97% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SAE. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €155.00 ($182.35) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Warburg Research set a €139.00 ($163.53) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €192.00 ($225.88) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Barclays set a €170.00 ($200.00) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €200.00 ($235.29) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €156.38 ($183.97).

Shop Apotheke Europe stock opened at €142.80 ($168.00) on Monday. Shop Apotheke Europe has a one year low of €34.35 ($40.41) and a one year high of €166.40 ($195.76). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion and a P/E ratio of -97.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €145.65 and a 200-day moving average price of €106.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.26, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

About Shop Apotheke Europe

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Belgium, the Netherlands, France, Italy, and Spain. It provides non-prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

