Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) Given a €120.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) has been given a €120.00 ($141.18) target price by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 15.97% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SAE. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €155.00 ($182.35) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Warburg Research set a €139.00 ($163.53) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €192.00 ($225.88) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Barclays set a €170.00 ($200.00) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €200.00 ($235.29) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €156.38 ($183.97).

Shop Apotheke Europe stock opened at €142.80 ($168.00) on Monday. Shop Apotheke Europe has a one year low of €34.35 ($40.41) and a one year high of €166.40 ($195.76). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion and a P/E ratio of -97.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €145.65 and a 200-day moving average price of €106.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.26, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Belgium, the Netherlands, France, Italy, and Spain. It provides non-prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

