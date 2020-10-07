Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Sets New 12-Month High at $77.87

Shares of Shockwave Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SWAV) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $77.87 and last traded at $77.50, with a volume of 15674 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $75.05.

A number of research firms have commented on SWAV. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Shockwave Medical from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Shockwave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shockwave Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Shockwave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Shockwave Medical from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.25.

The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.65 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.29 and a 200 day moving average of $48.26. The company has a quick ratio of 13.58, a current ratio of 14.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 million. Shockwave Medical had a negative return on equity of 35.68% and a negative net margin of 126.34%. Shockwave Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Shockwave Medical Inc will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Shockwave Medical news, Director Antoine Papiernik sold 85,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $4,278,305.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,077.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.19, for a total value of $172,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,665,708.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 955,362 shares of company stock valued at $55,312,925. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical by 128.6% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical by 94.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical by 157.0% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. 83.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shockwave Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:SWAV)

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

