SHIELD (XSH) Price Reaches $0.0009

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 7th. One SHIELD coin can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, SouthXchange, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. SHIELD has a market capitalization of $441,773.49 and approximately $29.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SHIELD has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SHIELD alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10,631.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $339.61 or 0.03194336 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $220.86 or 0.02077375 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.99 or 0.00432616 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $109.57 or 0.01030641 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00011295 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61.19 or 0.00575533 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00048703 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About SHIELD

SHIELD is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency . The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh . The official website for SHIELD is www.shieldx.sh

SHIELD Coin Trading

SHIELD can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange, Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIELD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SHIELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SHIELD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SHIELD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.