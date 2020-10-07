SGS Ltd (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

SGS Ltd (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of SGS from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of SGS in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Societe Generale began coverage on shares of SGS in a research report on Friday, July 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank raised SGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, HSBC upgraded SGS from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th.

Get SGS alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:SGSOY traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.55. 23,843 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,235. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.67. SGS has a one year low of $19.07 and a one year high of $29.40. The company has a market cap of $20.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.32 and a 200 day moving average of $24.49.

SGS SA provides inspection, verification, testing, certification, and quality assurance services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in nine segments: Agriculture, Food and Life; Mineral Services; Oil, Gas and Chemicals Services; Consumer and Retail Services; Certification and Business Enhancement; Industrial Services; Environment, Health and Safety Services; Transportation Services; and Governments and Institutions Services.

Featured Story: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for SGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.