Severfield plc (SFR.L) (LON:SFR) Shares Gap Down to $56.70

Severfield plc (SFR.L) (LON:SFR) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $56.70, but opened at $54.80. Severfield plc (SFR.L) shares last traded at $54.80, with a volume of 35 shares trading hands.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Severfield plc (SFR.L) in a research note on Thursday, July 30th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 56.28 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 62.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.43, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th were paid a GBX 1.80 ($0.02) dividend. This is an increase from Severfield plc (SFR.L)’s previous dividend of $1.10. This represents a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. Severfield plc (SFR.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

In other news, insider Alun Hughes Griffiths acquired 10,000 shares of Severfield plc (SFR.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 62 ($0.81) per share, with a total value of £6,200 ($8,101.40). Over the last three months, insiders purchased 10,613 shares of company stock valued at $657,582.

Severfield plc (SFR.L) Company Profile (LON:SFR)

Severfield plc, a structural steelwork company, engages in the designing, manufacturing, fabrication, construction, and erection of steelwork activities in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, and Mainland Europe. It manufactures metal decking products; composite metal flooring products; and steel and plated beams, steel sections, steelwork products, and intumescent coatings.

