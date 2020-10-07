Serica Energy (LON:SQZ) Shares Gap Down to $102.00

Shares of Serica Energy Plc (LON:SQZ) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $102.00, but opened at $98.70. Serica Energy shares last traded at $98.80, with a volume of 87,778 shares.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Serica Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

The stock has a market cap of $248.12 million and a P/E ratio of 5.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.39, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 106.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 106.30.

In other Serica Energy news, insider Malcolm Webb purchased 1,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 123 ($1.61) per share, for a total transaction of £1,888.05 ($2,467.07).

About Serica Energy (LON:SQZ)

Serica Energy plc engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and exploitation of oil and gas reserves. The company holds exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, as well as exploration interests in the Atlantic margins offshore Ireland and Namibia; and an 18% non-operated interest in the Erskine field in the Central North Sea.

