Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Trading 7.1% Higher

Seres Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MCRB)’s stock price shot up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $29.69 and last traded at $29.65. 772,261 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 1,238,501 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.69.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MCRB. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Seres Therapeutics from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Piper Sandler began coverage on Seres Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Seres Therapeutics from $8.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $4.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered Seres Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $32.50 to $27.50 in a report on Friday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.13 and a beta of 4.33.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 million. Analysts forecast that Seres Therapeutics Inc will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 7.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 63,334 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 4,371 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 93.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,045,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,734,000 after buying an additional 503,770 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 15.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 160.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,028,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,673,000 after buying an additional 633,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 162.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,351 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 7,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs that are designed to treat disease by restoring the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. The company's advanced program is the SER-109, which is in Phase III clinical development for reducing recurrent clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

