Serengeti Resources (CVE:SIR) Hits New 1-Year High at $0.35

Serengeti Resources Inc (CVE:SIR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.31, with a volume of 10000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

The company has a quick ratio of 8.78, a current ratio of 8.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.70 million and a P/E ratio of -9.69.

About Serengeti Resources (CVE:SIR)

Serengeti Resources Inc acquires and explores for mineral properties in Canada. The company's flagship property is the Kwanika copper-gold deposit covering an area of 9,418 hectares located in the northern Quesnel Trough, British Columbia. It also explores for silver and molybdenum resources. The company was formerly known as Serengeti Minerals Ltd.

