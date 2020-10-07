Seplat Petroleum Development (LON:SEPL) Shares Gap Down to $61.00

Shares of Seplat Petroleum Development Company PLC (LON:SEPL) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $61.00, but opened at $58.80. Seplat Petroleum Development shares last traded at $61.84, with a volume of 30,797 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 56.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 56.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.25, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $338.29 million and a PE ratio of 4.92.

Seplat Petroleum Development Company Profile (LON:SEPL)

Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc, operates in the oil and gas exploration and production, and gas processing activities in Nigeria. It operates a portfolio of assets in the Niger Delta region, including a 45% interest in the OML 4 that covers an area of 267 square kilometers; a 45% interest in OML 38 that covers an area of 2,094 square kilometers; and a 45% interest in OML 41 that covers an area of 291 square kilometers.

