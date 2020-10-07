Sentinel Market Cap Achieves $4.47 Million (SENT)

Sentinel (CURRENCY:SENT) traded 12.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. Over the last week, Sentinel has traded down 14.8% against the US dollar. Sentinel has a total market cap of $4.47 million and approximately $16,014.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sentinel token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sentinel Profile

Sentinel (SENT) is a token. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 1,999,970,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,999,969,999 tokens. Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Sentinel is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements . Sentinel’s official website is sentinel.co

Buying and Selling Sentinel

Sentinel can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sentinel using one of the exchanges listed above.

