Senior (LON:SNR) Shares Gap Up to $47.68

Senior plc (LON:SNR) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $47.68, but opened at $49.56. Senior shares last traded at $47.48, with a volume of 461,744 shares trading hands.

SNR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Senior from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 75 ($0.98) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Senior from GBX 67 ($0.88) to GBX 45 ($0.59) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Senior from GBX 100 ($1.31) to GBX 85 ($1.11) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Senior in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 95.86 ($1.25).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.43, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 48.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 61.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93.

Senior (LON:SNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported GBX 0.72 ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of GBX (0.20) ($0.00) by GBX 0.92 ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Senior plc will post 1745.9347863 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Senior news, insider David Squires bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 49 ($0.64) per share, for a total transaction of £24,500 ($32,013.59).

Senior Company Profile (LON:SNR)

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

