Seneca Biopharma (NASDAQ:SNCA) Trading 7% Higher

Seneca Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:SNCA) shot up 7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.65 and last traded at $0.63. 673,223 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 1,812,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.59.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 24.03 and a current ratio of 24.03.

Get Seneca Biopharma alerts:

Seneca Biopharma (NASDAQ:SNCA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. Seneca Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 138.92% and a negative net margin of 221.07%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Seneca Biopharma stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Seneca Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:SNCA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 47,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.50% of Seneca Biopharma at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Seneca Biopharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNCA)

Seneca Biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of nervous system therapies based on its proprietary human neuronal stem cells and small molecule compounds. The company's stem cell based technology enables the isolation and expansion of human neural stem cells from various areas of the developing human brain and spinal cord enabling the generation of physiologically relevant human neurons of various types.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Seneca Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seneca Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.