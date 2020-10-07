Semux (SEM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $424,177.28

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 7th. Semux has a total market capitalization of $424,177.28 and $112,301.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Semux has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Semux coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0334 or 0.00000314 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00024968 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00019978 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00009845 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002515 BTC.

Insolar (XNS) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002715 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003849 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000399 BTC.

E-Dinar Coin (EDR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000200 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000084 BTC.

USDx stablecoin (USDX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008734 BTC.

Semux Profile

Semux is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. It launched on September 7th, 2017. Semux’s total supply is 12,712,343 coins. Semux’s official website is www.semux.org . Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject

Buying and Selling Semux

Semux can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Semux should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Semux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

