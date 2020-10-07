SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $14.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.55% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “SEGRO plc is a real estate investment trust. The company is an owner, manager and developer of warehouses and light industrial property. It operates primarily in UK and Europe. SEGRO plc is headquatered in London, United Kingdom. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SEGXF. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of SEGRO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Shares of SEGXF stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $12.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 625 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,053. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.48 and its 200-day moving average is $11.04. SEGRO has a fifty-two week low of $7.50 and a fifty-two week high of $14.46.

SEGRO Company Profile

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 7 million square metres of space (74 million square feet) valued at over £10 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

