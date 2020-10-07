Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $200.99

Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $200.99 and last traded at $200.98, with a volume of 8329 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $193.08.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SGEN. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Seattle Genetics from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Seattle Genetics from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Seattle Genetics in a report on Friday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $188.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Seattle Genetics from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.26.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $167.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.26. The stock has a market cap of $34.73 billion, a PE ratio of -132.19 and a beta of 1.26.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.46. Seattle Genetics had a negative return on equity of 18.32% and a negative net margin of 25.17%. The firm had revenue of $278.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.74 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Seattle Genetics, Inc. will post -2.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 28,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total value of $4,463,171.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.42, for a total value of $1,435,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 199,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,855,292.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 146,500 shares of company stock valued at $23,437,944. Corporate insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,072,000 after purchasing an additional 19,394 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of Seattle Genetics by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 17,713 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Seattle Genetics by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,931 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 3,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 190,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,024,000 after purchasing an additional 18,900 shares in the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

