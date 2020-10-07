Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $42.89

Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $42.89 and last traded at $42.80, with a volume of 1782 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.80.

A number of research firms recently commented on SEE. G.Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Monday, August 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Sealed Air from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. UBS Group began coverage on Sealed Air in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sealed Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.36.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.56.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.22. Sealed Air had a negative return on equity of 240.81% and a net margin of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Sealed Air’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sealed Air Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is 22.70%.

In other Sealed Air news, SVP Karl R. Deily sold 63,349 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $2,533,960.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 196,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,855,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Karl R. Deily sold 9,239 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.18, for a total value of $371,223.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 176,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,095,627.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 81,827 shares of company stock worth $3,274,743. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Sealed Air by 126.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 154.2% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 1,206.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. 91.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sealed Air Company Profile (NYSE:SEE)

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials, equipment, and automation solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, and reduce resource use for perishable food processors in the smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.