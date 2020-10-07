Scrypta Price Reaches $0.0353 on Exchanges (LYRA)

Scrypta (CURRENCY:LYRA) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. In the last week, Scrypta has traded 28.8% higher against the US dollar. Scrypta has a market capitalization of $485,312.78 and $712.00 worth of Scrypta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Scrypta coin can now be purchased for about $0.0353 or 0.00000332 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 264,604.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.54 or 0.00296744 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.33 or 0.00398255 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00019616 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00012997 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00007087 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00007404 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00010001 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000282 BTC.

About Scrypta

Scrypta (CRYPTO:LYRA) is a coin. Scrypta’s total supply is 16,980,470 coins and its circulating supply is 13,741,421 coins. The official website for Scrypta is scryptachain.org/en/homepage . Scrypta’s official message board is medium.com/@scryptachain

