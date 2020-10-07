ScPrime Trading Up 2.8% This Week (SCP)

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded up 34.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 7th. One ScPrime coin can now be bought for about $0.0899 or 0.00000847 BTC on popular exchanges. ScPrime has a market capitalization of $2.48 million and $21,136.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ScPrime has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ScPrime alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009423 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002338 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.55 or 0.00259452 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00035650 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00082853 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001387 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.41 or 0.01491787 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009422 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00020285 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ScPrime Profile

ScPrime (SCP) is a coin. It launched on October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 35,103,200 coins and its circulating supply is 27,591,317 coins. ScPrime’s official website is siaprime.net

ScPrime Coin Trading

ScPrime can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ScPrime should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ScPrime using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ScPrime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ScPrime and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.