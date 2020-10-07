Scotiabank Lowers Canfor Pulp Products (OTCMKTS:CFPUF) Price Target to $6.50

Canfor Pulp Products (OTCMKTS:CFPUF) had its target price lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from $7.00 to $6.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 85.89% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CFPUF. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from $5.75 to $6.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th.

Shares of CFPUF stock opened at $3.50 on Monday. Canfor Pulp Products has a 1-year low of $2.87 and a 1-year high of $7.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.01.

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper. It offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached and unbleached kraft, and coloured kraft papers.

