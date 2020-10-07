SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $17.28

SciPlay Corp (NASDAQ:SCPL) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.28 and last traded at $17.10, with a volume of 54393 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.70.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SciPlay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of SciPlay from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of SciPlay in a research note on Sunday, July 26th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.50 price target on shares of SciPlay in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.18.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.13 and a quick ratio of 6.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.50.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. SciPlay had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 3.39%. The business had revenue of $165.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.07 million. Analysts expect that SciPlay Corp will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCPL. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SciPlay in the second quarter worth about $6,295,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SciPlay by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,365,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,243,000 after buying an additional 364,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of SciPlay by 18,537.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 324,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,809,000 after buying an additional 322,560 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SciPlay by 345.1% during the 1st quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 394,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,755,000 after buying an additional 305,700 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SciPlay during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,662,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.74% of the company’s stock.

SciPlay Corporation develops and publishes digital games on mobile and Web platforms. The company offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

