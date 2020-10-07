Sarama Resources (CVE:SWA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $0.36

Shares of Sarama Resources Ltd (CVE:SWA) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.36 and last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 34501 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.13 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.08. The firm has a market cap of $16.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.89.

Sarama Resources Company Profile (CVE:SWA)

Sarama Resources Ltd, an exploration stage company, engages in the sourcing, exploration, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. The company explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is the South Houndé project that is located in south-west Burkina Faso. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Subiaco, Australia.

