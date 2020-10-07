SAP (ETR:SAP) Given a €142.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

SAP (ETR:SAP) has been assigned a €142.00 ($167.06) target price by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SAP. Baader Bank set a €148.00 ($174.12) target price on SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €132.00 ($155.29) price target on SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €109.00 ($128.24) price target on SAP and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €148.00 ($174.12) price target on SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €138.09 ($162.46).

Shares of SAP traded down €0.94 ($1.11) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting €131.46 ($154.66). The stock had a trading volume of 1,379,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,430,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.74, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $156.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €135.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is €121.31. SAP has a 12-month low of €82.13 ($96.62) and a 12-month high of €143.32 ($168.61).

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

