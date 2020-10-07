Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) to post $1.08 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Sanofi’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.13 and the lowest is $1.05. Sanofi posted earnings per share of $1.07 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Sanofi will report full year earnings of $3.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.43 to $3.74. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $4.05. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sanofi.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $9.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.94 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 18.18%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. SVB Leerink downgraded Sanofi to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Sanofi in a research report on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.67.

In related news, major shareholder Sanofi acquired 81,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $1,300,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 19.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,450,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,072,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464,099 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,155,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,846,000 after buying an additional 493,628 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,142,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,842,000 after buying an additional 460,930 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,416,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,638,000 after buying an additional 186,955 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,791,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,331,000 after buying an additional 73,973 shares during the period. 7.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SNY opened at $49.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $124.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.93 and its 200-day moving average is $49.36. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $37.62 and a 52-week high of $55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

