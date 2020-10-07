Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) Shares Up 6%

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO)’s share price shot up 6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.82 and last traded at $9.78. 992,633 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 2,100,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.23.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SGMO. BidaskClub cut shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 19th. BofA Securities began coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.90.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.69 and a beta of 2.17.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $21.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.50 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 91.17% and a negative return on equity of 23.12%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sangamo Therapeutics Inc will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 106.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 622,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,968,000 after acquiring an additional 321,261 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,847,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,880,000 after purchasing an additional 33,142 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 148,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $443,000. 54.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO)

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation, and cell therapy. The company's zinc finger proteins (ZFPs) could be engineered to make zinc finger nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs) proteins that can be used to increase or decrease gene expression or gene regulation.

