salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Position Raised by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 16.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,229 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 751 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRM. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 9.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 767,916 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $110,565,000 after purchasing an additional 68,096 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the first quarter valued at $1,260,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 3.8% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 36,423 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.8% during the first quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 19,366 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the first quarter worth about $5,115,000. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CRM traded down $1.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $250.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 290,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,253,009. The firm has a market cap of $228.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $115.29 and a 52 week high of $284.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $243.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.22.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 12.21%. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

CRM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $245.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. JMP Securities lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $191.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Cowen lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.60.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.01, for a total transaction of $5,670,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,978,800 shares in the company, valued at $5,666,292,988. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.70, for a total value of $64,554.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,454 shares in the company, valued at $8,180,885.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 748,249 shares of company stock worth $165,343,331. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

