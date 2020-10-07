Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.71.

SAIL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Sailpoint Technologies from $24.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sailpoint Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Sailpoint Technologies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th.

Get Sailpoint Technologies alerts:

Shares of SAIL traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.80. The company had a trading volume of 33,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,463,254. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,169.04 and a beta of 2.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.33. Sailpoint Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $11.61 and a fifty-two week high of $47.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $92.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.02 million. Sailpoint Technologies had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 5.02%. Sailpoint Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sailpoint Technologies will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William G. Bock sold 4,000 shares of Sailpoint Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total value of $115,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 96,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,779,073.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Heidi M. Melin sold 3,400 shares of Sailpoint Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $151,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,175.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,900 shares of company stock valued at $3,747,640. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAIL. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,164,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 102.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,222,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,648 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 2,667.3% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 697,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,476,000 after purchasing an additional 672,775 shares during the last quarter. Shannon River Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Shannon River Fund Management LLC now owns 1,743,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,146,000 after purchasing an additional 549,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,991,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,745,000 after purchasing an additional 367,480 shares during the last quarter.

About Sailpoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments.

Further Reading: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Sailpoint Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sailpoint Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.