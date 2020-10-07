Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Hits New 52-Week High at $142.46

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $142.46 and last traded at $138.18, with a volume of 2719 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $136.22.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Saia from $112.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Saia in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Saia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Saia from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Saia presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.62.

The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 32.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $130.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.45.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. Saia had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The company had revenue of $418.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Saia’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Saia, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 5,500 shares of Saia stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.29, for a total value of $722,095.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,055,774.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 440 shares of Saia stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.25, for a total transaction of $57,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,507 shares in the company, valued at $985,293.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIA. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Saia by 7.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 826,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,785,000 after acquiring an additional 54,894 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Saia in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Saia in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $857,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Saia by 41.9% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,824 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 4,080 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Saia by 24.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 922,020 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,805,000 after buying an additional 180,566 shares during the period.

About Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

