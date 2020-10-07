Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Hits New 52-Week High at $142.46

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $142.46 and last traded at $138.18, with a volume of 2719 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $136.22.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Saia from $112.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Saia in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Saia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Saia from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Saia presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.62.
The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 32.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $130.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.45.
In related news, COO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 5,500 shares of Saia stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.29, for a total value of $722,095.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,055,774.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 440 shares of Saia stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.25, for a total transaction of $57,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,507 shares in the company, valued at $985,293.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIA. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Saia by 7.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 826,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,785,000 after acquiring an additional 54,894 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Saia in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Saia in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $857,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Saia by 41.9% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,824 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 4,080 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Saia by 24.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 922,020 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,805,000 after buying an additional 180,566 shares during the period.
About Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA)
Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.
