Shares of Saga plc (SAGA.L) (LON:SAGA) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 10 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 10.73 ($0.14), with a volume of 14685064 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.98 ($0.14).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Saga plc (SAGA.L) in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Saga plc (SAGA.L) from GBX 25 ($0.33) to GBX 31 ($0.41) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 7th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $126.79 million and a P/E ratio of -0.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 13.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 16.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.42, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Saga plc (SAGA.L) (LON:SAGA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The company reported GBX (5.10) (($0.07)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Saga plc will post 1331.0000304 earnings per share for the current year.

Saga plc (SAGA.L) Company Profile (LON:SAGA)

Saga plc provides general insurance, package and cruise holidays, and personal finance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in three segments: Insurance, Travel, and Other Businesses and Central Costs. It offers car, home, health, travel, landlord, boat, motorhome, caravan, pet, and personal accident, breakdown cover, holiday, and holiday home insurance, as well as accidental death benefit products.

