SafeCoin (SAFE) Price Reaches $0.0393 on Major Exchanges

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. SafeCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.09 million and $89.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0393 or 0.00000370 BTC on major exchanges including Graviex and Crex24. During the last week, SafeCoin has traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,619.57 or 0.99981909 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00045684 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.59 or 0.00617527 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005502 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.78 or 0.00995905 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00105784 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00007156 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004856 BTC.

SafeCoin Coin Profile

SafeCoin (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2018. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SafeCoin is www.safecoin.org . SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

SafeCoin Coin Trading

SafeCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

