Safe (SAFE) Trading 8.6% Lower This Week

Safe (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 7th. Safe has a total market cap of $4.62 million and approximately $66,818.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Safe coin can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00002085 BTC on major exchanges including ZB.COM, CoinEgg and DragonEX. In the last seven days, Safe has traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

FABRK (FAB) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002348 BTC.

ZelCash (ZEL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000044 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Safe

Safe (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2018. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The Reddit community for Safe is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org.

Safe Coin Trading

Safe can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, ZB.COM and CoinEgg. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

