Sabine Royalty Trust (SBR) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 14th

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.196 per share by the energy company on Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th.

Sabine Royalty Trust has raised its dividend payment by 56.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of SBR opened at $29.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $434.63 million, a PE ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.71. Sabine Royalty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $23.02 and a fifty-two week high of $42.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.66.

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The energy company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter. Sabine Royalty Trust had a net margin of 93.34% and a return on equity of 766.30%. The business had revenue of $9.94 million for the quarter.

Sabine Royalty Trust Company Profile

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. Its royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

