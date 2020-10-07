S4 Capital (OTCMKTS:SCPPF) Research Coverage Started at CSFB

Equities research analysts at CSFB initiated coverage on shares of S4 Capital (OTCMKTS:SCPPF) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

SCPPF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of S4 Capital in a research report on Sunday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of S4 Capital in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of SCPPF stock remained flat at $$5.01 during trading hours on Wednesday. S4 Capital has a 52 week low of $1.43 and a 52 week high of $5.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.81.

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Assets at Scale, Platform and E-Commerce, Creative Content and Innovation, and Media Planning and Buying segments.

