Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Liberum Capital cut shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Friday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded shares of Ryanair to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Shares of NASDAQ RYAAY opened at $85.48 on Monday. Ryanair has a 1 year low of $44.44 and a 1 year high of $96.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.52 and its 200 day moving average is $69.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.65 and a beta of 1.39.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.21. Ryanair had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $137.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.60 million. Research analysts anticipate that Ryanair will post -4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryanair in the second quarter worth $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Ryanair by 239.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 822 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ryanair by 23.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 958 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Ryanair by 11.2% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryanair in the first quarter worth $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.15% of the company’s stock.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation and hotel services, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website and mobile app.

