Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rush Enterprises operates the largest network of Peterbilt heavy-duty truck dealerships in North America and John Deere construction equipment dealerships in Texas and Michigan. Their current operations include a network of dealerships located in Texas, California, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Colorado, Arizona, New Mexico and Michigan. These dealerships provide an integrated, one-stop source for the retail sale of new and used heavy-duty trucks and construction equipment; aftermarket parts, service and body shop facilities; and a wide array of financial services. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Rush Enterprises from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. TheStreet raised Rush Enterprises from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Rush Enterprises in a report on Friday, July 24th. They set a hold rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised Rush Enterprises from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Rush Enterprises from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.80.

RUSHA stock opened at $55.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.43. Rush Enterprises has a twelve month low of $27.25 and a twelve month high of $56.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.07.

Shares of Rush Enterprises are going to split on the morning of Tuesday, October 13th. The 3-2 split was announced on Tuesday, September 15th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, October 12th.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 1.97%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rush Enterprises will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 12th. Investors of record on Monday, September 28th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 25th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Rush Enterprises’s payout ratio is 14.85%.

In related news, SVP Scott T. Anderson sold 11,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.48, for a total value of $570,173.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Mcroberts sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total value of $168,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 180,334 shares of company stock valued at $8,773,660 in the last 90 days. 12.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RUSHA. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Rush Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 80.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 127.2% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 2,415 shares during the period. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises during the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

