Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rolls-Royce Holding PLC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Main First Bank lowered Rolls-Royce Holding PLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. AlphaValue cut Rolls-Royce Holding PLC from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Panmure Gordon lowered shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd.

Rolls-Royce Holding PLC stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.99. 4,824,335 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 907,073. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.47. Rolls-Royce Holding PLC has a 12 month low of $1.38 and a 12 month high of $10.18.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rolls-Royce Holding PLC stock. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Rolls-Royce Holding PLC Company Profile

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment manufactures aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

