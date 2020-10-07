Rollins (NYSE:ROL) vs. Environmental Service Professionals (NYSE:EVSP) Head-To-Head Review

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) and Environmental Service Professionals (OTCMKTS:EVSP) are both construction companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Rollins alerts:

39.5% of Rollins shares are owned by institutional investors. 54.9% of Rollins shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Rollins has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Environmental Service Professionals has a beta of -1.54, suggesting that its share price is 254% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Rollins and Environmental Service Professionals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rollins 0 4 1 0 2.20 Environmental Service Professionals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Rollins presently has a consensus price target of $40.00, suggesting a potential downside of 28.57%. Given Rollins’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Rollins is more favorable than Environmental Service Professionals.

Profitability

This table compares Rollins and Environmental Service Professionals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rollins 10.15% 29.41% 13.58% Environmental Service Professionals N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Rollins and Environmental Service Professionals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rollins $2.02 billion 9.11 $203.35 million $0.73 76.71 Environmental Service Professionals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Rollins has higher revenue and earnings than Environmental Service Professionals.

Summary

Rollins beats Environmental Service Professionals on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies. The company also provides pest management and sanitation services and products to the food and commodity industries; consulting services on border protection related to Australia's biosecurity program; and bird control and specialist services, as well as offers specialized services to mining, and oil and gas sectors. In addition, it offers mosquito control, wildlife services, lawn care, insulation, and HVAC services. It serves clients directly, as well as through franchisee operations in North America, Australia, Europe, Central America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Africa, Canada, Australia, and Mexico. Rollins, Inc. was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Environmental Service Professionals

Environmental Service Professionals, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides environmental consulting services for addressing mold and moisture intrusion and the associated acute or chronic issues that impact the interior air quality of commercial and residential buildings. The company offers Certified Environmental Home Inspector (CEHI) program, a training, certification, inspection, and results reporting analysis program that provides moisture and toxin inspection, as well as energy use awareness to residential and commercial clients. It also provides cross-training on CEHI programs for insurance companies, underwriters, and loss control and risk management personnel. Environmental Service Professionals, Inc. was formerly known as Pacific Environmental Sampling, Inc. and changed its name to Environmental Service Professionals, Inc. in October 2006. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is based in Palm Springs, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.