Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $170.71.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ROKU shares. ValuEngine raised Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Roku from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Roku in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. BofA Securities raised their price target on Roku from $190.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Roku from $190.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.28, for a total value of $5,609,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,616,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.40, for a total value of $16,040,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,050,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 429,997 shares of company stock valued at $71,651,479. 19.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROKU. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Roku by 10.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,525,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,504,000 after buying an additional 806,132 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Roku by 8.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,151,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,956,000 after buying an additional 788,755 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Roku by 16.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,225,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,151,000 after buying an additional 741,898 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Roku in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,685,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Roku by 21.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,319,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,306,000 after buying an additional 414,836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

ROKU stock traded up $8.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $213.75. 180,548 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,337,892. Roku has a 12 month low of $58.22 and a 12 month high of $208.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.75. The company has a market capitalization of $25.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -178.11 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.09.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.20. Roku had a negative return on equity of 19.43% and a negative net margin of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $356.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.17 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Roku will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

