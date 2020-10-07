Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $368.29 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) will announce $368.29 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Roku’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $381.89 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $346.35 million. Roku reported sales of $260.93 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 41.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Roku will report full year sales of $1.59 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.65 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $2.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Roku.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.20. Roku had a negative return on equity of 19.43% and a negative net margin of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $356.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.17 million.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ROKU shares. 140166 raised their target price on Roku from $145.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Roku from $150.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Roku in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Roku in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.88.

In other Roku news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.66, for a total value of $45,183.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,895.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 35,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.23, for a total value of $6,903,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,972,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 429,997 shares of company stock worth $71,651,479. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 225.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roku during the second quarter worth $36,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Roku by 70.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Roku by 33.9% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Roku during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Roku stock traded up $5.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $210.40. 56,989 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,337,892. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.75. Roku has a 12-month low of $58.22 and a 12-month high of $208.96. The firm has a market cap of $25.54 billion, a PE ratio of -178.11 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

