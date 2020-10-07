Rockhopper Exploration (LON:RKH) Shares Gap Down to $6.36

Shares of Rockhopper Exploration Plc (LON:RKH) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.36, but opened at $6.13. Rockhopper Exploration shares last traded at $6.87, with a volume of 4,553,185 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Rockhopper Exploration from GBX 25 ($0.33) to GBX 20 ($0.26) and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating on shares of Rockhopper Exploration in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 5.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 6.78. The company has a market capitalization of $22.37 million and a PE ratio of -0.13.

Rockhopper Exploration plc operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in the United Kingdom. It engages in the exploration and exploitation of its oil and gas acreage primarily in the North Falkland Basin and the Greater Mediterranean region. The company holds 95.50% interests in the PL003a production licenses; 60.50% interests in PL003b production licenses; 64.00% interests in PL004a, PL004b, and PL004c production licenses; 100% interests in PL005 production licenses; 40% interests in PL032 and PL033 production licenses in North Falkland Basin; and 100% interest in PL010-PL016, PL025-PL029, and PL031 production licenses.

