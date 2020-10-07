Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $2.19 Per Share (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)

Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel in a research note issued on Thursday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now forecasts that the company will earn $2.19 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.65. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Roche Holdings AG Basel’s FY2021 earnings at $2.36 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.45 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.61 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.91 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Roche Holdings AG Basel in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Roche Holdings AG Basel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, AlphaValue raised Roche Holdings AG Basel to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Shares of RHHBY stock opened at $42.93 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.33. Roche Holdings AG Basel has a 1-year low of $35.04 and a 1-year high of $47.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.42 and a 200 day moving average of $43.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RHHBY. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in Roche Holdings AG Basel by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 660,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,590,000 after purchasing an additional 22,699 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its stake in Roche Holdings AG Basel by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 9,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Roche Holdings AG Basel during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,265,000. Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Roche Holdings AG Basel during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,365,000. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new stake in Roche Holdings AG Basel during the 2nd quarter valued at $763,000. 0.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Roche Holding AG engages in the diagnostics and prescription pharmaceuticals businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anaemia, anticoagulation therapy, bone, cardiovascular, central nervous system, chlamydia, coagulation, dermatology, diabetes, gonorrhea, gout, hemostasis disorders, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, HPV, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, kidney and urogenital tract, leukemia, lipid and liver disorders, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, obesity, occult blood testing, ophthalmology, osteoporosis, pancreatitis, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, sepsis, sexually transmitted infections, skin cancer, transplantation, tuberculosis, urinary tract infections, and West Nile virus and infectious diseases.

