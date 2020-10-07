RIVERNORTH OPPO/SH (RMI) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 15th

RIVERNORTH OPPO/SH (NYSE:RMI) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.092 per share on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th. This is a positive change from RIVERNORTH OPPO/SH’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Shares of RIVERNORTH OPPO/SH stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.79. 6,579 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,741. RIVERNORTH OPPO/SH has a twelve month low of $15.25 and a twelve month high of $24.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.60.

There is no company description available for RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc.

