RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (OPP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.18 on October 30th

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th.

OPP stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.96. 97,446 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,570. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.69. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has a 52 week low of $10.56 and a 52 week high of $17.87.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Company Profile

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

