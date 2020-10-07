Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rimini Street, Inc. provides enterprise software support services. The Company’s support services program consists of support, risk avoidance, technology support, innovation and roadmap, account management and archiving services, as well as global tax, legal and regulatory update services. It serves the education and public sector. Rimini Street, Inc. is based in Las Vegas, United States. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on RMNI. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Rimini Street in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on Rimini Street from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Rimini Street in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.67.

Shares of RMNI stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.20. 881 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,027. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.35. Rimini Street has a 1-year low of $2.22 and a 1-year high of $5.97. The company has a market cap of $220.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.27.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $78.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.20 million. Rimini Street had a negative return on equity of 8.92% and a negative net margin of 4.06%. Equities research analysts expect that Rimini Street will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rimini Street news, EVP Daniel B. Winslow sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total transaction of $26,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,034.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Sebastian Grady sold 84,685 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total value of $451,371.05. Following the sale, the president now owns 90,185 shares in the company, valued at $480,686.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 359,293 shares of company stock valued at $1,954,499. 61.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Rimini Street by 123.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Rimini Street during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Rimini Street during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Rimini Street by 151.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 6,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Rimini Street during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.05% of the company’s stock.

Rimini Street Company Profile

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products and services for various industries. The company offers third-party support for Oracle and SAP software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

