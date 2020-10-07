Reviewing TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) & CPI Aerostructures (NYSE:CVU)

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) and CPI Aerostructures (NYSE:CVU) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

98.6% of TransDigm Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.3% of CPI Aerostructures shares are held by institutional investors. 8.2% of TransDigm Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.8% of CPI Aerostructures shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for TransDigm Group and CPI Aerostructures, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TransDigm Group 0 6 9 0 2.60 CPI Aerostructures 0 0 0 0 N/A

TransDigm Group presently has a consensus target price of $505.47, suggesting a potential upside of 5.19%. Given TransDigm Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe TransDigm Group is more favorable than CPI Aerostructures.

Risk & Volatility

TransDigm Group has a beta of 1.52, meaning that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CPI Aerostructures has a beta of 1.34, meaning that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TransDigm Group and CPI Aerostructures’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TransDigm Group $5.22 billion 4.99 $889.77 million $16.96 28.33 CPI Aerostructures $87.52 million 0.31 -$4.45 million N/A N/A

TransDigm Group has higher revenue and earnings than CPI Aerostructures.

Profitability

This table compares TransDigm Group and CPI Aerostructures’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TransDigm Group 14.24% -25.74% 5.79% CPI Aerostructures 0.21% N/A -1.78%

Summary

TransDigm Group beats CPI Aerostructures on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems. It serves engine and power system and subsystem suppliers, airlines, third party maintenance suppliers, military buying agencies, and repair depots. The Airframe segment provides engineered latching and locking devices, rods and locking devices, engineered connectors and elastomers, cockpit security components and systems, aircraft audio systems, specialized lavatory components, seat belts and safety restraints, engineered interior surfaces and related components, lighting and control technology, military personnel parachutes, and cargo delivery systems. It serves airframe manufacturers, cabin system and subsystem suppliers, airlines, third party maintenance suppliers, military buying agencies, and repair depots. The Non-aviation segment offers seat belts and safety restraints for ground transportation applications, mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls for space applications, and refueling systems for heavy equipment. It serves off-road vehicle and subsystem suppliers, child restraint system suppliers, and satellite and space system suppliers; and manufacturers of heavy equipment. TransDigm Group Incorporated was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

CPI Aerostructures Company Profile

CPI Aerostructures, Inc. engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aero systems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts. In addition, it operates as a subcontractor for defense contractors and commercial contractors, as well as a contractor for the United States Department of Defense. Further, the company offers engineering, program management, supply chain management, kitting, and MRO services. Additionally, it offers welding services and metal fabrications; and electromechanical systems, harness and cable assemblies, electronic equipment, and printed circuit boards, as well as manufactures radio frequency interference/electro-magnetic interference for electronic components. The company was formerly known as Consortium of Precision Industries, Inc. and changed its name to CPI Aerostructures, Inc. in July 1992. CPI Aerostructures, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Edgewood, New York.

