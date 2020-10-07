Reviewing Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) & INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB)

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) and INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Rubius Therapeutics and INmune Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rubius Therapeutics N/A -69.59% -46.80% INmune Bio N/A -41.39% -39.60%

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Rubius Therapeutics and INmune Bio, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rubius Therapeutics 0 3 2 0 2.40 INmune Bio 0 0 4 0 3.00

Rubius Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $13.60, indicating a potential upside of 156.60%. INmune Bio has a consensus price target of $20.50, indicating a potential upside of 92.13%. Given Rubius Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Rubius Therapeutics is more favorable than INmune Bio.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Rubius Therapeutics and INmune Bio’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rubius Therapeutics N/A N/A -$163.46 million ($2.08) -2.55 INmune Bio N/A N/A -$7.68 million ($0.75) -14.23

INmune Bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rubius Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Rubius Therapeutics has a beta of 2.09, suggesting that its share price is 109% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, INmune Bio has a beta of 2.86, suggesting that its share price is 186% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.1% of Rubius Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.7% of INmune Bio shares are held by institutional investors. 58.4% of Rubius Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 58.9% of INmune Bio shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

INmune Bio beats Rubius Therapeutics on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Rubius Therapeutics Company Profile

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing various RCTs, such as RTX-134 for treatment of phenylketonuria; RTX-Uricase for treatment of chronic refractory gout; RTX-CBS for treatment of homocystinuria; and RTX-OxOx for the treatment of second-line hyperoxaluria. It is also developing RTX-240 and RTX-224 for the treatment of cancer; and RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers. In addition, the company is developing RTX-T1D for treating type 1 diabetes; and RTX-PV for treating pemphigus vulgaris. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

INmune Bio Company Profile

INmune Bio Inc., a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on engineering and harnessing the innate immune system to treat the patient's cancer. The company intends to develop and commercialize product candidates to treat diseases comprising hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Its development programs include INKmune, which focuses on treating women with relapse refractory ovarian carcinoma; and INB03 that treats patients with advanced cancers with elevated biomarkers of inflammation, including elevated levels of myeloid derived suppressor cells in their blood. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in La Jolla, California.

