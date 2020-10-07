Reviewing Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) & Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX)

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) and Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Luminex has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Iradimed has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Luminex and Iradimed’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Luminex $334.64 million 3.43 -$3.84 million ($0.21) -117.81 Iradimed $38.52 million 6.63 $9.63 million $0.78 26.72

Iradimed has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Luminex. Luminex is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Iradimed, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Luminex and Iradimed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Luminex 3.04% 2.38% 1.87% Iradimed 14.74% 9.57% 8.04%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.7% of Luminex shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.9% of Iradimed shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.4% of Luminex shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 50.9% of Iradimed shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Luminex and Iradimed, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Luminex 0 0 2 0 3.00 Iradimed 0 0 1 0 3.00

Luminex currently has a consensus price target of $35.00, indicating a potential upside of 41.47%. Iradimed has a consensus price target of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 24.76%. Given Luminex’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Luminex is more favorable than Iradimed.

Summary

Iradimed beats Luminex on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Luminex

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; and VERIGENE system, a semi-automated, multiplex, molecular analysis system for the clinical diagnostics market. The company also provides MicroPlex, MagPlex, xTAG, SeroMAP, and calibration and control microspheres; xPONENT, a software suite to simplify laboratory workflow and enhance productivity; SYNCT data management software solutions; TDAS, an analysis program designed for development and optimization of nucleic acid assays; IDEAS, an image analysis software; and xTAG assays and products to identify the causative agent for respiratory and gastrointestinal infections, as well as IVD kits for cystic fibrosis genotyping and pharmacogenetic assays used to profile genetic mutations related to drug metabolism. In addition, it offers MultiCode assays and products comprising HSV 1&2 assays, and other products to detect infectious agents in clinical samples; ARIES cassettes that are self-contained assay consumables, such as ARIES HSV 1&2 assays, ARIES FLU A/B and RSV assays, ARIES group A strep assays, ARIES bordetella assays, ARIES GBS assay, and ARIES C. difficile assays; and VERIGENE test cartridges, as well as operates as an original equipment manufacturer of custom reagents and instrumentation. The company serves pharmaceutical companies, clinical laboratories, and research and medical institutions. Luminex Corporation was founded in 1995 and is based in Austin, Texas.

About Iradimed

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system. The company also offers IV poles, wireless remote displays/controls, side car pump modules, dose error reduction systems, and SpO2 monitoring with sensors and accessories. It serves hospitals, acute care facilities, and outpatient imaging centers. The company sells its products through direct field sales representatives, regional sales directors, clinical support representatives, and independent distributors. IRADIMED CORPORATION was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, Florida.

