Reviewing Flex LNG (NYSE:FLNG) and Matson (NYSE:MATX)

Flex LNG (NYSE:FLNG) and Matson (NYSE:MATX) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Flex LNG and Matson’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flex LNG 1.91% 4.00% 2.04% Matson 4.11% 10.98% 3.15%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Flex LNG and Matson, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Flex LNG 0 0 0 0 N/A Matson 0 1 2 0 2.67

Matson has a consensus target price of $41.00, indicating a potential downside of 6.48%. Given Matson’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Matson is more favorable than Flex LNG.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.8% of Flex LNG shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.1% of Matson shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Matson shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Flex LNG and Matson’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flex LNG $119.97 million 2.69 $16.97 million N/A N/A Matson $1.67 billion 1.13 $82.70 million $1.91 22.95

Matson has higher revenue and earnings than Flex LNG.

Risk and Volatility

Flex LNG has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Matson has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Matson beats Flex LNG on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Flex LNG

Flex LNG Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. As of December 31, 2019, it owned and operated six LNG carriers. It also provides chartering and management services. Flex LNG Ltd. was founded in 2006 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About Matson

Matson, Inc. provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia. It primarily transports dry containers of mixed commodities, refrigerated commodities, packaged foods and beverages, building materials, automobiles, and household goods; livestock; seafood; general sustenance cargo; and garments, footwear, and other retail merchandise. This segment also operates an expedited service from China to Long Beach, California, and various islands in the South Pacific, as well as Okinawa, Japan; and provides container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, container equipment maintenance, and other terminal services Hawaiian islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, and Kauai, as well as in the Alaska locations of Anchorage, Kodiak, and Dutch Harbor. In addition, it offers ship management services. The Logistics segment provides multimodal transportation brokerage services, including domestic and international rail intermodal, long-haul and regional highway trucking, specialized hauling, flat-bed and project, less-than-truckload, and expedited freight services; less-than-container load forwarding services; warehousing and distribution services; and supply chain management services. The company was formerly known as Alexander & Baldwin Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Matson, Inc. in June 2012. Matson, Inc. was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii.

